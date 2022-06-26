Fletcher Homers, Plates Two in Reno’s 6-5 Loss to Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Reno Aces) - Dominic Fletcher’s impressive homer and two-RBI night was not enough as the Reno Aces (38-33) suffered a 6-5 loss to the Salt Lake Bees (33-38) Saturday night at Smith’s Ballpark.

Trailing 3-1 in the sixth, Fletcher hammered a ball to right-center for a solo homer and brought the Aces within a run of the Bees. Later in the inning, Wilmer Difo lined an RBI single through the right side to tie the game at three.

The Aces regained a 4-3 lead in the seventh when Jake McCarthy delivered an RBI double to right and plated Yonny Hernandez. In the very next at-bat, Fletcher scored McCarthy with an RBI double of his own to pad Reno’s lead to 5-3.

Despite the two-run lead, Salt Lake scored three runs in the eighth to jump ahead for a 6-5 advantage.

Tyler Gilbert started on the mound for the Aces and matched a season-high six innings of work, allowed three earned runs and fanned a season-high five batters in a no-decision.

The loss was charged to Dan Straily after the right-hander allowed three earned runs on four hits and struck out a batter in two innings of relief.

After his 2-for-5 performance, McCarthy extended his on-base streak to 25 games which is now a team-high. The University of Virginia product also extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Fletcher (2-for-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, R), Cooper Hummel (2-for-4) and McCarthy (2-for-5, 2B, RBI, R) all recorded multi-hit games for the Aces.

Aces Notables:

Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, R.

Wilmer Difo: 1-for-3, 2 RBI, BB, SB.

Jake McCarthy: 2-for-5, 2B, RBI, R, and extended on-base streak to 25 games.

Cooper Hummel: 2-for-4, and extended hitting streak to five games.

Seth Beer: 1-for-3, 2B, 2 R.

The Reno Aces continue its visit to Utah for a six-game road trip to square off against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, through Sunday, June 26th. The Aces return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, June 28th, for a three-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

