Death Valley photo named fan favorite in park photo contest

Marisa Toma’s Death Valley National Park photo was picked as fan favorite in the National Park...
Marisa Toma’s Death Valley National Park photo was picked as fan favorite in the National Park Foundation’s 2021 Share the Experience photo contest.(Marisa Toma)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:28 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KOLO) -A Death Valley National Park photograph was named a fan favorite in the National Park Foundation’s 2021 Share the Experience photo contest.

Marisa Toma took the photo and was picked from among 10,893 entries.

“I hope it inspires other females to be confident enough to take solo adventures,” Toma said in a statement from the National Park Service. “I know I was intimidated at first by planning and taking a solo trip to such a large and desolate place. But I think traveling alone allows you the opportunity to get to know yourself better and to be free to meet other people along the way.”

The Share the Experience photo contest invites amateur photographers to submit their favorite views, moments, memories and adventures from national parks and public lands across the United States, with safety the top consideration.

View all winning photos at: http://sharetheexperience.org/spotlight.

The 2022 contest is open through Dec. 31. More information: http://sharetheexperience.org.

