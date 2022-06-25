Vote canvass draws charges of fraud

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The canvass of the vote is the county’s official approval of election results, a routine, almost ceremonial, though essential, step in the election process.

Held by law 10 days after the election, it has rarely drawn much attention. Today’s political climate has changed that.

Changes prompted by the pandemic gave us a hybrid system, incorporating universal mail-in ballots with in-person voting, complicating Nevada’s election machinery and, it was clear from today’s official canvass, prompting confusion and suspicion.

Many in the crowd in the Washoe County Commission Chambers believed they had seen problems. disenfranchisement, even fraud. More than one reported receiving more than one ballot.

“I’ve lived in my house for 24 years, never changed, never changed parties,” one woman said. “I got two ballots.”

“Those who got three ballots. The truth is why elections are complicated is that there’s a huge process afterwards to make sure anybody trying to do a second ballot is pinged immediately,” countered another man.

In fact, county Government Affairs Manager Jamie Rodriguez says there were a handful of potential double votes sent on to the secretary of state’s office for investigation, About a thousand of the 57 thousand ballots returned weren’t counted. Some weren’t signed, There were a variety reasons they needed to be ‘cured.’ Those voters never responded to correct them.

There were lessons learned. ballots and supplies were both carried in blue bags, raising suspicions. Next time around the bags will be different colors.

But bottom line, the few speaking on behalf of election workers, the election had been fair and secure thanks to the efforts of fellow citizens doing their jobs.

Many in the audience disagreed and urged the commissioners not to certify the results. “You’ve lost focus,” one man said. “You don’t believe in America anymore and it’s sad.. It’s so friggin’ sad it makes me want to cry, but it’s true.”

The final vote was four to one with only commissioner Jeannie Hermann--a victor in her primary race--saying no.

Lawsuits were mentioned and may emerge, but, it was noted, without a vote to certify there would be no results to challenge

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.