Reno Police Department pedestrian safety operation nets 45 tickets

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian safety operation Friday targeting both drivers and pedestrians yielded 45 citations and two warnings, the Reno Police Department said.

Six officers conducted the operation in areas that have the most pedestrian-related crashes, police said.

“Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals. If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic,” police said in a statement. “For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians.”

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant to do the operation.

