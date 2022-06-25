Nevada politicians react to Roe v. Wade decision

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Like so many women across Nevada, across America this news is just devastating,” said Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro.

Politicans recated quickly, immediatly responding to the Supree Court decision Friday morning which overturned Roe v. Wade.

“Tomorrow, there will be daughters waking up with less rights than their mothers had. We’ve had over 50 years of women being able to make these decisions,” said Catherine Cortez Masto (D).

Senator Jacky Rosen called abortion a “fundamental right”, agreeing with her collegues.

On the other side, Republicans praised the decision with Senate Candidate Adam Laxalt (R) saying, “This is a historic victory for the sanctity of life and the principles of democratic self-determination.”

Congressman Mark Amodei note that the right to abortion is protected under Nevada State law. He said in a statement that he would continue to support pro-life legislation in Congress and “[prevent] the taxpayer funding of abortions”.

Abortion right will take center stage in the November elections and Cannizzaro says Republicans could try to repeal what’s currently protected by law here in the Silver State.

“Come this November, if Steve Sisolak is not the governor, if we send a different group of individuals to Carson City as legislators, we could see a whole host of things,” she said.

Republican Candidate for governor, Joe Lombardo, issued a statement saying he is pro-life.

“I’m Catholic and pro-life, and I believe that most Nevadans - no matter what their personal background is - agree with me and want fewer abortions, not more.”

View responses here:

