Man shot in head in west Sparks; injury not life-threatening

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A man was shot once in the head Friday night in west Sparks but the wound is not life-threatening, the Sparks Police Department said.

It happened about 9:57 p.m. on G Street near Sullivan Lane.

Police said two suspects forced open the door to an apartment there, then fled in a four-door sports utility vehicle, firing several shots back into the apartment.

One bullet struck the man in the head. Police arrived to find him outside of the apartment. He in stable condition in a hospital, police said.

Police gave no detailed description of the suspects.

The public is not in danger, police said.

