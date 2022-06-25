Advertisement

Last Nevada county approves primary results after hand count

Esmeralda County Commissioner Tim Hipp, top center, rolls up printed voting results during a...
Esmeralda County Commissioner Tim Hipp, top center, rolls up printed voting results during a hand recount of votes, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Goldfield, Nev. Commissioners in tiny Esmeralda County on Friday afternoon began hand-counting all ballots after residents raised concerns at their certification meeting on Thursday. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By KEN RITTER, GABE STERN and SCOTT SONNER/AP
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:47 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Elected officials in a rural Nevada county became the last in the state to certify outstanding results of the June 14 primary election after a hand count of all ballots in an old mining town courthouse.

Two county commissioners in Esmeralda County, Nevada’s least populated, spent more than seven hours Friday counting all 317 ballots before formally voting to accept the results.

Nevada’s other 16 counties already had certified the primary results.

The largest counties in the western battleground state in Las Vegas and Reno were among those that acted earlier Friday over the objections of some who questioned the results.

