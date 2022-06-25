Last Nevada county approves primary results after hand count

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Elected officials in a rural Nevada county became the last in the state to certify outstanding results of the June 14 primary election after a hand count of all ballots in an old mining town courthouse.

Two county commissioners in Esmeralda County, Nevada’s least populated, spent more than seven hours Friday counting all 317 ballots before formally voting to accept the results.

Nevada’s other 16 counties already had certified the primary results.

The largest counties in the western battleground state in Las Vegas and Reno were among those that acted earlier Friday over the objections of some who questioned the results.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.