Advertisement

Jameson’s Stellar Start Fuels Reno’s 2-1 Win Against Salt Lake

(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:54 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KOLO) - Drey Jameson’s impressive six innings of one-run ball held the Salt Lake Bees’ (32-38) batters in check for a 2-1 Reno Aces (38-32) win Friday night at Smith’s Ballpark.

Jameson was wheeling and dealing on the mound for the Aces and held the Bees’ starting lineup to just one earned run on three hits and struck out eight batters in six innings pitched. This was Jameson’s first Triple-A win in a starter’s role.

Cooper Hummel wasted no time and opened the game with a leadoff solo smash to left-center for a 1-0 lead.

The Aces added another run in the fourth when Cole Tucker lined an RBI single to center for a 2-0 advantage.

Salt Lake’s hitters were able to break the seal and plated a run in the sixth but were stifled by Reno’s lockdown relievers. The pair of Ryan Weiss and Justin Lewis tossed two shutout innings  and allowed just two hits to the Bees’ batters.

Keynan Middleton’s number was called in the ninth and the right-hander shut the door with a scoreless frame and added a pair of strikeouts for his first save as an Ace.

Yonny Hernandez (2-for-3) was the lone Ace to record a multi-hit game Friday night.

Reno’s starting pitchers have allowed a combined six earned runs in 23 innings pitched in the series against Salt Lake so far.

Aces Notables:

  • Drey Jameson: W, 6.0 IP, ER, 3 H, 8 K’s.
  • Cooper Hummel: 1-for-3, HR, RBI, R, BB.
  • Cole Tucker: 1-for-3, RBI.
  • Yonny Hernandez: 2-for-3.
  • Keynan Middleton: S, 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 2 K’s.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a cattle truck crash on Interstate 80 near USA Parkway.
28 cattle die in crash on I-80 near USA Parkway
Ty Albisu
Man wanted for allegedly shooting, killing wife at Winnemucca bar found dead
California pair charged with smuggling drugs to 5 states, including Nevada
Reannin Smith
Sparks police locate missing woman
This is the scene of a downtown Las Vegas fire on June 19, 2022.
Biggest Las Vegas fire in 25 years burns at least 10 buildings

Latest News

Ellen Townsend playing for Nevada in 1978.
50 years of Title IX: ‘We’re competitive and we want to play’
Nelson Dominates on the Mound in Aces 5-1 Victory Over the Bees
Cotton Rosser
Rodeo legend Cotton Rosser dies at age 93
Since winning the Reno Rodeo in 2017, Elko's Dakota Eldridge has married his wife Quincy and...
Reno Rodeo an ever-growing family affair for Elko’s Eldridge