Hundreds rally in Reno to oppose Roe V Wade fall

By Freixys Casado
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:50 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Just hours after the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe V Wade, a crowd of more than 300 pro-choice supporters gathered in downtown Reno to peacefully protest the decision.

The rally started outside the federal building, where protesters chanted for what they believe in. After an hour of waving signs--some of which read “abortion is healthcare”-- along Virginia St., demonstrators marched up to the Reno Arch, and then came back up sierra to the federal building again. This time sitting on the road, while multiple patrols blocked surrounding roads.

Many in attendance told KOLO8 News Now, that they were not surprised about the ruling, but that it still makes them angry.

“They are taking away rights that we decided were national rights 50 years ago, and my daughters are 22 and 24 and have to deal with this. It’s crazy and I’m angry,” said demonstrator Kayleen Davis. “I’m scared for the future things that they’re going to take away. I’m in a same-sex relationship so that could be on the chopping block next, who knows but a woman’s bodily autonomy is important and shouldn’t be a question.”

Throughout the rally, men and women from different generations acknowledge the millions of people who will no longer have access to abortion services in their home states and may come to places like Nevada to get the care they want or need.

Besides anger and frustration, some also held their tears, showing the weight behind SCOTUS’ decision.

Protesters say they don’t see this as a loss and will continue to mobilize, plan and get loud.

