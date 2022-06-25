Coyote that attacked 2-year-old is euthanized in California

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - Wildlife authorities caught and euthanized a coyote that attacked a 2-year-old child at a Southern California park earlier this week.

Police said the attack happened Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. at Mile Square Park in the city of Fountain Valley southeast of Los Angeles.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife obtained a DNA sample from the victim’s clothing and matched it to a coyote trapped in the park. Police say the child is recovering from unspecified injuries.

