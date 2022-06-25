Advertisement

Coyote that attacked 2-year-old is euthanized in California

(Source: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 3:09 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - Wildlife authorities caught and euthanized a coyote that attacked a 2-year-old child at a Southern California park earlier this week.

Police said the attack happened Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. at Mile Square Park in the city of Fountain Valley southeast of Los Angeles.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife obtained a DNA sample from the victim’s clothing and matched it to a coyote trapped in the park. Police say the child is recovering from unspecified injuries.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

