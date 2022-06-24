Teachers union announces deal with Washoe County School District

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe Education Association has announced a memorandum of understanding with the Washoe County School District on teacher retention incentives.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the WEA said returning teachers will receive a stipend on $1,000 in September. All active teachers will receive $1,500 in December.

The payments are in addition to the contractually negotiated $1,500 stipend issued in June 2022, and the $1,500 stipend to be dispersed in June 2023.

The WCSD Board of Trustee’s will discuss the MOA for possible approval in their meeting on June 28.

