Teachers union announces deal with Washoe County School District

Washoe Education Association
Washoe Education Association(WEA)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:51 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe Education Association has announced a memorandum of understanding with the Washoe County School District on teacher retention incentives.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the WEA said returning teachers will receive a stipend on $1,000 in September. All active teachers will receive $1,500 in December.

The payments are in addition to the contractually negotiated $1,500 stipend issued in June 2022, and the $1,500 stipend to be dispersed in June 2023.

The WCSD Board of Trustee’s will discuss the MOA for possible approval in their meeting on June 28.

