Advertisement

Reckless driver arrested

Driver crashes on the corner of Mill street & McCarran Boulevard
Reckless driver crashes on corner of Mill St. & McCarran Blvd.
Reckless driver crashes on corner of Mill St. & McCarran Blvd.(Kolo)
By Gema Alvarez
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:41 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A driver is in custody after driving recklessly and crashing on Mill street and McCarran Boulevard.

Nevada State Police pursued the driver around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night on Moana Lane.

The driver continued down Kietzke and Plumb before heading northbound on I-580.

He exited on Mill Street, where he ran through construction zones and finally crashing on the corner of Mill and McCarran.

Troopers say impairment does not appear to be a factor of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a cattle truck crash on Interstate 80 near USA Parkway.
28 cattle die in crash on I-80 near USA Parkway
Ty Albisu
Man wanted for allegedly shooting, killing wife at Winnemucca bar found dead
California pair charged with smuggling drugs to 5 states, including Nevada
Reannin Smith
Sparks police locate missing woman
This is the scene of a downtown Las Vegas fire on June 19, 2022.
Biggest Las Vegas fire in 25 years burns at least 10 buildings

Latest News

Reno-Tahoe International Airport
Airport parking rates increasing July 1
The scene of a cattle truck crash on Interstate 80 near USA Parkway.
28 cattle die in crash on I-80 near USA Parkway
Traffic detours coming to Lemmon Drive/US 395.
Stretch of Lemmon Drive to close for paving
Reminders from NDOT this season.
NDOT Freeway Service Patrol reminds drivers of summer safety tips