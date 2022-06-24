Reckless driver arrested

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A driver is in custody after driving recklessly and crashing on Mill street and McCarran Boulevard.

Nevada State Police pursued the driver around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night on Moana Lane.

The driver continued down Kietzke and Plumb before heading northbound on I-580.

He exited on Mill Street, where he ran through construction zones and finally crashing on the corner of Mill and McCarran.

Troopers say impairment does not appear to be a factor of the crash.

