Police activity closes Prater at Rock in Sparks

Police activity closes Prater Way at Rock Blvd. in Sparks on June 24, 2022.
Police activity closes Prater Way at Rock Blvd. in Sparks on June 24, 2022.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Westbound Prater Way is shut down at Rock Boulevard due to police activity, the Sparks Police Department reported.

The closure took effect around 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022.

The nature of the police activity is unknown, but our crew on scene says police tape is up around the parking lot of the Alano Club.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.

