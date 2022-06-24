Police activity closes Prater at Rock in Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Westbound Prater Way is shut down at Rock Boulevard due to police activity, the Sparks Police Department reported.

The closure took effect around 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022.

The nature of the police activity is unknown, but our crew on scene says police tape is up around the parking lot of the Alano Club.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

