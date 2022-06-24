Advertisement

Nevada abortion laws unchanged for now

Map of states whose abortion laws remain despite Supreme Court decision
Map of states whose abortion laws remain despite Supreme Court decision(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:13 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is one of 16 states along with the District of Columbia whose abortion laws will stay intact, at least for now.

That is all due to a state-wide referendum passed by 65% of the voters in 1990.

The referendum kept abortion laws as they were in 1990. That same referendum approved by voters said any changes made to the law would have to be initiated by the state legislature and approved by that body once, the voters twice.

“A tough task,” says Mylan Hawkins. Hawkins was the campaign manager of Question 7 the ballot referendum which passed 31 years ago.

At the time one of the members of their group predicted while Nevada was once the divorce capital of the country, it would become a place where women from across the country would seek abortions.

That proved to be prescient.

“I think it stands true to a large degree,” says Maureen Scott with Wild West Access Fund of Nevada. “If you look at us on a map we are surrounded by Idaho, Utah and Arizona who will all likely put in trigger bans. We are expecting to see folks traveling for abortion care to Nevada,” she says.

Scott’s organization formed about one year ago here in Reno. The mission statement of the Wild West Access Fund reads in part, “abortion care is a human right.” As such group members are dedicated to helping finance and getting women in Nevada seeking an abortion the medical care and follow-up they need. Over the past year they have already helped women from Texas and Mississippi get abortions in the silver state once those women cross the state line.

Observers of the Nevada law say it cannot be turned over outright unless there is a vote of the people here. There can be additional restrictions placed on our abortion laws which might include a waiting period or sonograms to name just a few.

KOLO 8 News Now tried to speak on camera to the many local pro-life organizations in the area to see if there is a desire to seek such changes.

No one was available to do so before our 4:00pm newscast, or we received no response.

