Multiple free live concerts in Sparks

Rick Hays & American Steel band perform Thursday, June 23 at Rock Park in Sparks at the Rockin' on the River event.(Dan Pyke | KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:29 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks launched its Hello Summer Celebration Series with the Rockin’ on the River event Thursday, June 23 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Rock Park.

The free event featured live music from the local band Rick Hays & American Steel, cornhole, swag, job opportunities, and several food trucks.

People brought their lawn chairs and blankets to sit outside and enjoy the music.   

We asked one couple if the thunderstorms passing by would impact their fun.

”Nah. It adds a little ambiance to the night. I figured as long as the band is good to play I’m good to listen to,” said Mike Coscuna as he enjoyed live music while sitting in his chair.

The next Rockin’ on the River events will be held on July 28, August 25, and September 22.

Click here to learn more about these upcoming events.

