Movie Minute: “Elvis” has entered the building; Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson unite for action-packed comedy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Austin Butler is Elvis Presley. The 30-year-old actor completely embodies the King of Rock and Roll in bio-pic, Elvis. From his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi to his rise to stardom in Memphis, Tennessee then to a mega career in Las Vegas, Nevada, the movie showcases the ups and downs what it means to be Elvis Presley. Tom Hanks plays Presley’s agent, Colonel Tom Parker, who helps make the mild-mannered boy with bizarre dance moves into a global phenomenon. The film also stars Kelvin Harrison Jr. as B.B. King, Yola as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Alton Mason as Little Richard and Gary Clark Jr. as Arthur ‘Big Boy’ Crudup who were all prominent Black singers who influenced Presley’s music. Elvis is in theaters everywhere Friday, June 24.

Another bio-pic comes out on Disney+ Friday. Rise tells the story of brothers Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo who were adopted from Nigeria by Grecian parents and have risen to fame as basketball stars in the NBA. Real-life brothers, Uche Agada and Ral Agada, play the athletes as they make their way to the U.S. in pursuit of American fame and fortune on the basketball court. Rise is a family-friendly movie that peels back the curtain on the importance of family. Three Antetokounmpo brothers have all made it to the NBA, including Kostos Antetokounmpo, who have made headlines by being the first trio of brothers to each win NBA Championships in league history. Rise is now streaming on Disney+.

On Netflix, The Man From Toronto is an action-packed comedy starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. The film’s plot centers around a case of mistaken identity. “The world’s deadliest assassin and New York’s biggest screw-up are mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental,” according to IMDB. Kaley Cuoco, Ellen Barkin and Lela Loren are also in the movie which begins streaming June 24.

Fans of Westworld will be excited for its return in Season 4 on Sunday, June 26. The sci-fi drama has had a very successful run on HBO and HBOMax over the last 8 years. According to IndieWire, “the fourth season picks up seven years after the end of season 3 and has been described as a ‘dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth.’” Much of the original cast returns, including: Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe, Ed Harris as Man in Black, Thandiwe Newton as Maeve Millay, James Marsden as Teddy Flood, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale and Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs. New episodes drop every Sunday from June 26-Aug. 14 for a total of eight episodes.

Looking for something romantic to watch, Press Play will be a great date-night movie. Clara Rugaard and Lewis Pullman star as lovers in this time-travelling drama. Laura “discovers the chance to save the love of her life, when she discovers that the mix-tape they made together can transport her back in time,” according to IMDB. The movie also has big names like Danny Glover, Christina Chang and Matt Walsh. It has a limited theatrical release in select theaters, but no where in Northern Nevada. However, it can be bought or rented on Amazon Prime.

