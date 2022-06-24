Advertisement

Man accused of stabbing fellow UMC patients identified by Las Vegas police

Michael Earl
Michael Earl(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:47 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of stabbing two University Medical Center patients, killing one, was identified by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Michael Earl, 48, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on charges of open murder, battery with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon after the incident on June 23 around 1:50 a.m. at UMC.

According to LVMPD homicide detectives, Earl was being held at UMC for a Legal 2000 evaluation, which is when someone who is possibly suffering from mental illness in held for observation for 72 hours. Police said Earl exited his room with a knife and stabbed a victim who was restrained in a nearby hospital room before stabbing another man in the hallway.

Police said when Earl was confronted by officers, he surrendered without incident.

Anyone with any information about the stabbing is asked to contact the LVMPD by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

