KOLO ATE: Woody’s Grille & Spirits

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Woody’s Grille & Spirits in Sparks is finally back open for business.

“They said hey, how do you feel about going back to Woody’s? And I said, absolutely,” said general manager Giselle Nichols.

Woody’s closed down during the early days of the pandemic, shutting its doors in July of 2020. But it just celebrated a soft re-opening on June 6th.

“I feel like it’s the Cheers of Sparks,” exclaimed Nichols. “A lot of people come here on their lunch breaks, and we have a lot of familiar, friendly faces.”

It’s known for its eclectic menu, which features some typical items with elevated ingredients. Like the half-pound California Burger, served on a toasted brioche bun.

“Topped with our in-house made pesto sauce, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, arugula, tomatoes and red onions,” explained Nichols. “A delicious, flavorful burger.”

They’re also known for their hearty salads, including the Asian Steak Salad, cooked with a cilantro soy marinade.

“We also make some in-house, spicy chow mein noodles to top it, and an Asian-lime vinaigrette dressing,” continued Nichols. “So a very hearty, filling salad that even a construction worker would love.”

Customers also love the homemade kettle chips, which are great as a side or an appetizer.

“Delicious with just even a side of blue cheese or ranch,’ added Nichols. “It’s amazing something as simple as kettle chips, but people love them.”

Another reason for the draw are the booths, that each come with an individual TV; perfect for sports fans. Which are already luring people back inside.

“Kind of just reuniting that family again, as far as the employees and our guests,” said Nichols. “But I can’t tell you how many elated faces I saw walk in the door. And hugs, and I cannot say thank you enough to our amazing guests and customers who support us.”

Right now, Woody’s is only open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., due to staffing issues. They actually share the kitchen staff with their sister restaurant, the Twisted Fork.

“We have limited hours to begin with, just to get back open,” Nichols explained. “By the end of the summer, football season rolls around, we’ll be ready to rock and roll.”

Woody’s Grille & Spirits is located at 906 S. McCarran Blvd. in Sparks. You can check out the menu by clicking the link below.

