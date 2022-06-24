Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak, Planned Parenthood to hold press conference Friday

Roe v Wade
Roe v Wade(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak plans to join Planned Parenthood in a press conference Friday following the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. The landmark decision is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

The governor’s office said in a statement:

While the right to abortion remains protected in Nevada, Governor Sisolak and reproductive rights activists will come together at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas to discuss the impact the Supreme Court’s decision has on Nevadans and reaffirm their support for reproductive freedoms and expansive healthcare.

You can watch the address live here on KOLOTV.com.

