Free Summer Concerts Kick Off in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s become a summer tradition in Carson City. The Levitt AMP Carson City Concert Series starts this weekend and it’s sure to bring the crowds. People of all ages are invited to enjoy the live show outside of the Brewery Arts Center on Saturday. The first concert of the season will feature SambaDa. The music will likely get people dancing, with its samba, reggae and funk beat.

“She really does a great job of getting the crowd going,” says Gina Lopez, Executive Director of the Brewery Arts Center. “Everybody’s on their feet and dancing and doing choreography and it’s a really fun night. I can’t think of a better way to kick off this series.”

The show starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday night outside the Brewery Arts Center in Downtown Carson City. There will also be food trucks and games. The public is invited to bring their own picnics, blankets and lawn chairs.

If you can’t make it this weekend, there will be more opportunities this summer. The free concerts will continue every Saturday night through August 27, 2022. In recent years, the live shows have typically attracted more than 2,000 people to each show. This summer, concert-goers can expect a wide range of musical performers.

“The different genres we’re going to have this year are reggae, Latin, the Young Dubliners representing Celtic Rock. We’re going to have some jazz and real rock which we’ve never really had before and we’re going to end the season with some post modern.”

More information can be found at breweryarts.org.

