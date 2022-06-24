The final days of the Reno Rodeo

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s just one more performance left to qualify for tomorrow’s championship finals at the Reno Rodeo. From checking out the Double R Market to viewing live entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy these next two days.

Davis Shows Northwest puts on the carnival each year. It opens today from four until midnight and tomorrow starting at noon.

The carnival is the perfect place to go before the final rodeo events kick off.

Lester Yapp is a Games Manager for the carnival. He mentioned the fun the carnival has to offer,

“They can expect to have a great time, lots of food, really diverse food! We have two new rides this year, we have a monster truck and a wind glider this year,” Yapp said.

