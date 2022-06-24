Advertisement

Ferrari Farms holding Baby goat yoga

By John Macaluso
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:10 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Baby goat yoga is coming back to Ferrari Farms. It’s happening June 25 and 26 at 11a.m.

Classes will be held at the barn built in the late 1800s. There will be several goats roaming around as you practice. The goats will snuggle next to you, chew on your hair, and climb on you. 

The only thing you’ll need to bring is your mat.

There is limited availability. There will also be several other classes after this weekend, so don’t worry too much if you can’t make it.

You can get tickets here.

