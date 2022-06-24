Advertisement

Teen hospitalized after late-night crash

The scene of a crash on S. McCarran and Cashill boulevards on June 23, 2022.
The scene of a crash on S. McCarran and Cashill boulevards on June 23, 2022.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:51 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 16-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries Thursday night after rolling his car on S. McCarran and Cashill boulevards.

It was reported just before 11:30 p.m. on June 23, 2022.

Reno Police, the Reno Fire Department, and REMSA all responded to the scene. Investigators said the driver rolled the vehicle several times and had to be rescued by first responders.

Speed does appear to be a factor in this crash, police said.

The road was closed for several hours for investigation and reopened at 6 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2141. You can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

