Wink Lash Studio and Bath Bar owner transitions business into new express skin care spa

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After eight years, Jennifer Jeffers is saying good-bye to Wink Lash Studio and Bath Bar. Over the last two years of the pandemic, selling to the luxury spa retail in a small boutique couldn’t keep up with big store’s online product and prices. However, she said the one thing that continued to do well was the service side of her business (Plumb and Pine) with lash extensions, brow waxing and tinting, and facials.

“Skin is in!” She shared on Morning Break Thursday.

With that, she has announced her new business venture, “Clear Facial Spa.” This is for the busy businessman, woman, mother, father, teenager, student who wants clear, healthy skin, but doesn’t have the time to commitment to full 60-90 minute facials. Clear will offer “express” services that last no more than 30 minutes and allow you to leave the store without redness or blotchy skin.

Jeffers also wants Clear to be a place for skin care education, whether you’re a teenager struggling with acne or an adult looking for anti-aging treatment.

Clear hopes to open its doors by the end of August, but to do so, all the inventory from Wink must go. Jeffers is selling all her left over product and business décor at a major discount: 40% off all products with bigger discounts coming throughout July. Everything must go by July 31 so they can transition the space into the Clear Facial Bar.

Current eyelash and brow clients won’t experience any disruption to services during the transition.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements about Clear Facial Bar as Jeffers prepares to open this new amazing Reno business.

