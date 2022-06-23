Advertisement

Washoe County jail inmate phone calls will be cheaper and easier

Prisoner and jail bars(MGN)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:24 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -There is a new plan for the inmate telephone system at the Washoe County jail that the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office believes will make it easier and cheaper for inmates to talk to their families.

The contract with Smart Communications takes effect on July 5.

The cost of calls decreases and there are new calling account options. These include prepaid collect, which allows families to pay for collect calls in advance; voicemail exchange, in which prepaid collect accounts can be used to leave voicemails for inmates; and PIN debit accounts, where family members put money directly into an account that allows inmates to call any pre-approved numbers.

Each inmate receives one free 15-minute call a week. After that, calls are 8 cents a minute.

Friends and family can create accounts at https://www.smartjailmail.com/ or can call Smart Communications at 1-888-843-1972 to create an account and deposit funds.

