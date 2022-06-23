St. Mary’s nurses strike over staffing concerns, working conditions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nurses at Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center are on strike Thursday over staffing concerns, and what they say is a need for proper equipment and better nursing conditions.

They say mismanagement has driven many nurses away.

A Saint Mary’s spokesperson released the following statement:

Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center places patient care and staff and patient safety as our highest priority. The California Nurses Association (CNA) union provided notice of their intention to strike and picket over a 1-day period on June 23, 2022. During this period, we will continue to provide safe, high-quality care to patients and operate without interruption. It is our privilege to be a trusted source for care in our community, and we are hopeful that a labor agreement can be reached.

The strike started around 7 a.m. and is expected to last through Friday morning.

