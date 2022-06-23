Advertisement

Signal issues affecting DirecTV and Dish customers

KOLO 8 News Now
KOLO 8 News Now(KOLO)
By KOLO News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:33 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now is aware of signal issues affecting DirecTV and Dish Network customers.

We have received reports from viewers that both the picture and audio are not working consistently.

Our engineers are working with DirecTV and DISH to fully restore the signal. Unfortunately, there is no timeline as to when the issue will be resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a cattle truck crash on Interstate 80 near USA Parkway.
28 cattle die in crash on I-80 near USA Parkway
Ty Albisu
Man wanted for allegedly shooting, killing wife at Winnemucca bar found dead
California pair charged with smuggling drugs to 5 states, including Nevada
Reannin Smith
Sparks police locate missing woman
This is the scene of a downtown Las Vegas fire on June 19, 2022.
Biggest Las Vegas fire in 25 years burns at least 10 buildings

Latest News

Graphic showing planets aligning in the eastern sky.
5 planets align in the eastern sky early Friday morning
Davidson Academy Student
Davidson Academy student earns prestigious honor
FDA bans sale of Juul e-cigarette products.
Juul vape products banned, local public health officials applaud
Davidson Academy Student
2022 Presidential Scholar