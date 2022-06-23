Recognizing the impact of Title IX at The University of Nevada, Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Today is the 50th anniversary of Title IX and people nationwide are remembering this milestone in the fight for gender equality. This legislation has continued to push forward equality for women in sports and in the past 50 years, Title IX has allowed for a great increase in athletic opportunities for girls and women. It is also a time to recognize equality in education.

The University of Nevada, Reno has done just that in their creation of a sports management program. This certificate program by the college of business gives students the chance to learn from industry leaders in professional sports and collegiate sports and how they can become leaders in the sports world themselves.

The birthday of Title IX is a reminder to continue to be intentional about giving everyone a fair chance academically and on an intercollegiate level.

Former Athletic Director and now Director of Sports Management programs, Cary Groth shared,

“It’s the celebration of what we’ve been able to do under Title IX the past 50 years, now we need to get our butts in gear the next 10 the next 15 to keep working at it. It’s a positive way of celebrating a very worthy law and one that’s made a huge difference for boys and girls all over the world,” Groth said.

Apart from having more representation in sports, she continued to mention the Sports Management Executive Certificate program is a gentle reminder of the intention of Title IX and what it means.

The application deadline for the program is July 1.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.