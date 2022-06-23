Advertisement

Patient at Vegas hospital fatally stabs 1 person, wounds 2nd

Authorities say a knife-wielding psychiatric patient has fatally stabbed one man and wounded another inside a Las Vegas hospital
Authorities say a knife-wielding psychiatric patient has fatally stabbed one man and wounded...
Authorities say a knife-wielding psychiatric patient has fatally stabbed one man and wounded another inside a Las Vegas hospital.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:55 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A knife-wielding psychiatric patient fatally stabbed one man and wounded another inside a Las Vegas hospital Thursday, according to police.

The stabbings occurred in a secured area where psychiatric patients are treated at University Medical Center, said Lt. Jason Johansson, a spokesperson for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Johansson said how the suspect, a man in his 40s, obtained the knife was under investigation.

The suspect’s name wasn’t immediately released by police and neither were the identities of the two stabbing victims, both men in their 20s.

Johansson said the suspect left his room early Thursday morning and went to an adjacent one and got into an argument with the first patient, who was in soft restraints when he was attacked and fatally stabbed.

The assailant then went into a hallway and began stabbing a man who was on a gurney.

“That victim thankfully was able to get up and flee toward the exit door to that area of the hospital along with a charge nurse who was in that area,” Johansson said.

The extent of the second man's injuries weren't immediately available.

“Within about a minute, security within the hospital responded to the area where the double doors are that are secured going into that area” and the suspect went back into his room, according to Johansson.

He said corrections officers happened to be at the hospital at the time on an unrelated assignment and they took the suspect into custody without incident.

Johansson said the stabbings occurred in an area where psychiatric patients receive treatment such as Legal 2000.

Authorities said people are placed on a Legal 2000 hold when they are considered a danger to themselves or others, and they can be held for up to 72 hours of psychiatric observation.

Most Read

The scene of a cattle truck crash on Interstate 80 near USA Parkway.
28 cattle die in crash on I-80 near USA Parkway
Ty Albisu
Man wanted for allegedly shooting, killing wife at Winnemucca bar found dead
California pair charged with smuggling drugs to 5 states, including Nevada
Reannin Smith
Sparks police locate missing woman
This is the scene of a downtown Las Vegas fire on June 19, 2022.
Biggest Las Vegas fire in 25 years burns at least 10 buildings

Latest News

“I Voted” stickers spread out on a table.
Rural Nevada county postpones accepting primary vote results
FILE - Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy watches during the third period of the team's NHL...
Golden Knights hire former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy
Sigal Chattah, candidate for Nevada Attorney General
Nevada GOP picks Vegas lawyer to try to unseat Democratic AG
St. Louis Blues' Jake Walman (46) is congratulated by Robert Thomas (18) after scoring during...
Thomas extends points streak to lead Blues past Sharks 3-1