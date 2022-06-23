New Sparks casino announces hiring events, 300 open positions

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A new casino in Sparks is one step closer to opening later this summer.

Legends Bay Casino announced Thursday they have received final approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission paving the way for Olympia Gaming to begin operations when the casino opens this summer.

“We deeply appreciate the support of the Nevada Gaming Commission throughout this process and are excited to open later this summer,” said DeCourcy Graham, Olympia Gaming’s chief operating officer.

The casino now needs to fill nearly 300 positions including in casino, food and beverage, engineering, and security.

“We can’t wait to not only bring 300 new and rewarding jobs to the community but also to introduce next-level gaming, dining, and entertainment experiences to the Reno-Sparks area,” said Court Cardinal, regional president of Olympia Gaming, the operator of Legends Bay Casino and Casino Fandango. “We encourage people who are looking for a wonderful new job opportunity to get a head start by applying online at legendsbaycasino.com to join our team.”

Hiring events will be in person at the Hampton Inn & Suites adjacent to Legends Bay Casino. Applicants should bring a resume and be ready to meet with a hiring manager. Job fairs will be held each week starting July 13 and will run through August 3. On-the-spot offers may be made including a possible $500 signing bonus.

Hiring Event Schedule:

Wednesday, July 13 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. (Engineering, Warehouse, Security, Surveillance, IT)

Tuesday and Wednesday, July 19 and 20 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. (Food and Beverage)

Tuesday and Wednesday, July 26 and 27 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. (Table Games, Slots, Keno, Circa Sportsbook, Revenue Audit)

Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 2 and 3 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. (Food and Beverage)

