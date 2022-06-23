Advertisement

Nevada Supreme Court ruling shakes up groundwater rights

Court gavel
Court gavel(KTVF)
By Gabe Stern/Associated Press/Report for America
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:55 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A Nevada Supreme Court ruling has set new precedent for how the state can manage groundwater in areas with severe drought.

The 4-3 ruling was issued Thursday to settle a water dispute in a rural Eureka County farm area.

The court said groundwater management plans established in some areas that are losing water quickly can deviate from the longstanding senior water rights doctrine.

Groundwater is governed by what is called a “priority doctrine.” It traditionally grants senior land owners first rights to groundwater over junior land owners.

The court ruled as the West weathers a more than 20-year megadrought. Scientists say climate change will continue to make water supplies less reliable.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The scene of a cattle truck crash on Interstate 80 near USA Parkway.
28 cattle die in crash on I-80 near USA Parkway
Ty Albisu
Man wanted for allegedly shooting, killing wife at Winnemucca bar found dead
California pair charged with smuggling drugs to 5 states, including Nevada
Reannin Smith
Sparks police locate missing woman
Nevada Primary
AP: Sisolak, Cortez Masto and Laxalt win primaries; some initial local race results

Latest News

visit carson city
Summer Events in Carson City
Prisoner and jail bars
Washoe County jail inmate phone calls will be cheaper and easier
Mogul grading controversy
Grading approved for proposed land development in Mogul
Mogul Grading
Washoe County Commission Approves Mogul Grading