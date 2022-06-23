Nelson Dominates on the Mound in Aces 5-1 Victory Over the Bees

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Reno Aces) - Ryne Nelson’s brilliance on the mound, which included matching a personal season-high eight strikeouts, set the tone in the Reno Aces’ (36-32) 5-1 victory over the Salt Lake Bees (32-36) Wednesday evening at Smith’s Ballpark.

Nelson (5-5) was dominant from the start as the Oregon product held the Bees to one earned run on five hits, two walks, and eight strikeouts. With the win, he improves to 3-1 in road starts.

The trio of relievers Miguel Aguilar (H, 3), Kevin Ginkel, and Caleb Baragar combined for 3.2 scoreless innings of relief with five strikeouts and kept Salt Lake’s offense in check while locking down the victory.

Grayson Greiner got the Aces on the board first with a mammoth blast over the left-centerfield berm for an early Reno 1-0 lead in the second inning. Reno added four more runs over the fifth, sixth, and seventh frames, led by run-scoring base knocks by Dominic Fletcher, Wilmer Difo, Dominic Canzone, and Stone Garrett.

Jake McCarthy and Camden Duzenack extended their hitting streaks to seven and six games each with base hits. McCarthy’s riding a 23-game on-base streak and is one shy of the Aces’ season-high set by Garrett.

Aces Notables:

Ryne Nelson (W, 5-5), 5.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R/1 ER, 2 BB, tied season-high 8 K’s.

Wilmer Difo: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R.

Grayson Greiner: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R.

Stone Garrett: 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R.

Miguel Aguilar: (H, 3), 1.2 IP, O H, 0 R/0 ER, 2 K’s.

Kevin Ginkel: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R/0 ER, 1 K.

Caleb Baragar: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R/0 ER, 2 K’s.

The Reno Aces continue its visit to Utah for a six-game road trip to square off against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, through Sunday, June 26th.

