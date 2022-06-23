Advertisement

Lake Tahoe Bluegrass & Beyond set for July 22

TPhil Lesh of The Grateful Dead perform at Grateful Dead Fare Thee Well Show at Soldier Field...
TPhil Lesh of The Grateful Dead perform at Grateful Dead Fare Thee Well Show at Soldier Field on Saturday, July 4, 2015, in Chicago, Ill. (Photo by Jay Blakesberg/Invision for the Grateful Dead/AP Images)(Jay Blakesberg | Invision for the Grateful Dead)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:22 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lake Tahoe Bluegrass & Beyond Festival is set for July 22 at the Hard Rock Outdoor Arena in Stateline.

The lineup is Phil Lesh & Friends, Leftover Salmon, Dirtwire, The Lil Smokies, Dead Winter Carpenters, Groove Session, Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber, Achilles Wheel, Boot Juice, and Bison.

Lesh, a founding member of the Grateful Dead, will announce the lineup coming with him to perform in Lake Tahoe.

Leftover Salmon has been around for 30 years, starting as a forward-thinking, progressive bluegrass band.

The festival grounds include 30,000 square feet of grass lawn, beautiful shade structures and sails, a vendor village with arts, crafts, clothing, festival merchandise, live artist paint wall and food and beverages.

All ages are admitted. Minors younger than 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets range from $99 for general admission to $179 for VIP.

Buy tickets at https://bluegrassbeyond.com.

Nevada Primary
AP: Sisolak, Cortez Masto and Laxalt win primaries; some initial local race results

