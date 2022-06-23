Juul vape products banned, local public health officials applaud.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -When they were introduced e-cigarettes were touted as a safer alternative to the real thing, helping reduce the harm of smoking for adults without appealing to kids. In the view of public health officials it didn’t turn out that way and one company in particular led the way.

“JUUL single handedly started what was a sleeping vaping industry into the behemoth, the monster it is today to our youth,” says Lisa Sheretz, a health educator with the Washoe County Health District.

So, Sheretz welcomed the news that the Food and Drug Administration had ordered JUUL’s vape products removed from sale in the U.S.

Vaping, she says, presents a literal special danger to young minds.

“Because they’re developing they can grow nicotine receptors which begin the addiction at a very young age and make it very difficult to stop.” It has hooked, she added a growing number of Washoe County middle schoolers from six percent in 2017 to 18.9 percent two years later.

the jury is still out on the many other vaping companies and their products. but this announcement, Sheretz says, is a big step in the right direction, though she cautions the tobacco industry is very good at staying ahead of regulators. It’s possible for instance, she says, for JUUL to develop a product using artificial nicotine to get around the ban.

“Public health doesn’t have the resources that the tobacco companies do develop products and outpace regulation.”

For those who vape and want to quit there is help.

“You can use nicotine replacement therapy. You can go to your doctor and they can prescribe medications that will help take the edge off, help reduce craving. If you’re a youth and using JUUL text to ‘My Life, My Quit. It’s a text based program that has helped many youth quit using e-cigarettes.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.