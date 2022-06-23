Advertisement

Healthy newborn baby surrendered to fire department under Safe Haven law

The Amarillo Fire Department said firefighters were handed a healthy baby who is 6 to 8 weeks...
The Amarillo Fire Department said firefighters were handed a healthy baby who is 6 to 8 weeks old.(Pixabay)
By Tamlyn Cochran and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:46 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) – A newborn in Texas was safely surrendered to a fire department Wednesday afternoon under the state’s Safe Haven law.

The Amarillo Fire Department said firefighters were handed a healthy baby who is 6 to 8 weeks old.

According to the fire department, the person who surrendered the baby also provided the child’s hospital paperwork and vaccination records.

The child was taken by Amarillo Medical Services for a checkup and is doing well, officials said. The baby will be placed in the care of an emergency provider.

Texas’ Safe Haven law, also known as the Baby Moses law, allows a parent to surrender their unharmed newborn baby at a designated location without any punishment. Babies up to 60 days old can be surrendered under this law.

In Texas, a parent may take a baby to any hospital, fire station, or emergency medical services (EMS) station in the state.

For more information about Texas’ Safe Haven law, visit the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services’ website here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a cattle truck crash on Interstate 80 near USA Parkway.
28 cattle die in crash on I-80 near USA Parkway
Ty Albisu
Man wanted for allegedly shooting, killing wife at Winnemucca bar found dead
California pair charged with smuggling drugs to 5 states, including Nevada
Reannin Smith
Sparks police locate missing woman
This is the scene of a downtown Las Vegas fire on June 19, 2022.
Biggest Las Vegas fire in 25 years burns at least 10 buildings

Latest News

FBNN announces change to Kids Cafe summer meals
Authorities say a knife-wielding psychiatric patient has fatally stabbed one man and wounded...
Patient at Vegas hospital fatally stabs 1 person, wounds 2nd
FILE - Federal agents searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former DOJ official who pushed...
Feds search Trump-era official’s home, subpoena GOP leaders
The Biden administration has announced an additional $450M in military assistance for Ukraine.
White House announces military assistance to Ukraine
Deepwater Wind's turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I., on Aug. 23, 2019. The...
Offshore wind boosted as Biden, East Coast governors team up