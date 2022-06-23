Grading approved for proposed land development in Mogul

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Board of Directors approved a motion Tuesday to allow for major grading work to begin on over 25 acres of land in Mogul, something that many residents have been fighting against for more than 3 years.

“It would change Mogul and like I said, not just Mogul. I-80 will become backed up with traffic...its just too many variables there that something will go wrong,” said Kris Engstrom.

Engstrom is referring to the safety of the residents and anyone who may travel through the area.

“If you haven’t been to the Mogul intersection, there’s a five-way stop,” says Engstrom. “No one knows who has the right of way. There are two train tracks without the arms to stop anybody. There is... going westbound from Mogul to Truckee on I-80, the onramp is not up to code. You cant build up the speed enough to merge so you add all this traffic to this area, it’s not just going to affect us that live in Mogul but the freeway.”

That area is also part of the Tahoe-Pyramid trail, meaning there are a lot of bicyclists and pedestrians walking around the area.

“It can be developed but it can be developed with much better projects that have been proposed,” said Engstrom.

As it stands, the approval granted a special use permit to S3 Development for them to begin grading the land which is zoned for “industrial use” and it’s the “industrial” use that residents do not agree with. The Mogul Neighborhood Association says they will not stop fighting to protect Mogul for what it is today, a residential community..

