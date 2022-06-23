Get a living history lesson at Wylder Hotel in Hope Valley, California

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wylder Hotel Hope Valley offers guests and the rest of the public special history lessons on the Eastern Sierra.

For 25 years, David Woodruff, eventually to be joined by his wife, Gayle, have researched, published and presented history via their books, college lectures, radio stations and podcasts.

Since September 2021, the duo has created 13 different history programs that get rotated through every Saturday at Wylder Hotel. They also try to create new programs to their repertoire about every 4 to 5 weeks. Four of the programs are given as living history where David and Gayle take on the historical characters and present the history in the first person. The other nine programs are slide-show lectures complete with a huge collection of old historical photographs.

David, Gayle and the general manager at Wylder Hotel, Brandon Crudup, stopped by Morning Break to promote the newly renovated hotel in Hope Valley, Calif. and the accompanying history lessons.

Wylder Hotel Hope Valley was originally known as the Sorenson Resort. The new owners bought the property in 2018 and have spent millions of dollars remodeling and improving the resort in the past few years. Wylder’s philosophy is to provide guests with memorable experiences. According to David, “they believe we cannot move forward if we do not know our past, and that it is important to keep history (especially local) relevant, especially the rich and deep history of the Lake Tahoe and the Eastern Sierra Nevada region.”

Wylder Hotel/Sorenson Resort is a historic property in its own right, having provided exceptional guest services to visitors of the Hope Valley/Carson Pass region since 1926.

Saturday, June 25, David and Gayle will be teaching a living history lesson on Snowshoe Thompson. All history programs are offered at 2 p.m. and are free to attend.

More information can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.