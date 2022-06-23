Friday marks 15th anniversary of Angora Fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday, June 24th marks 15 years since the devastating Angora Fire. It was the most destructive fire in the history of the Tahoe Basin, burning 31-hundred acres and destroying 254 homes.

It started because of an illegal campfire. Wind, dry fuels, and drought turned it into a huge challenge for firefighters.

“We had a couple years of drought prior to 07′,” said Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District Fire Chief Scott Lindgren. “It was a hot, dry, windy day when the Angora started. Once it took off, it ran all the way to the lake. If the lake wasn’t there, it probably wouldn’t have stopped. Just a very devastating fire.”

Since then, firefighters in Tahoe have been working to remove dangerous vegetation and create more fire lines.

“We’ve really ramped up and increased our fuels reduction programs and we’re building more and more fuel breaks around the Lake Tahoe basin in strategic spots to stop fires and also to protect communities and infrastructure and wildlife and the lake itself,” said Chief Lindgren.

One thing the Tahoe Basin is lacking that could help is its own fire helicopter. Firefighters are hoping to fix that with Operation Save the Tahoe Basin. It’s a fundraising initiative to help Lake Tahoe start a helicopter program. You can find more information on it here or by scanning the QR code below.

Operation Save the Tahoe Basin looks to bring much needed helicopter to Lake Tahoe (STATION)

