Advertisement

Friday marks 15th anniversary of Angora Fire

June 24th marks the 15th anniversary of the Angora Fire.
June 24th marks the 15th anniversary of the Angora Fire.(STATION)
By John Macaluso
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:13 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday, June 24th marks 15 years since the devastating Angora Fire. It was the most destructive fire in the history of the Tahoe Basin, burning 31-hundred acres and destroying 254 homes.

It started because of an illegal campfire. Wind, dry fuels, and drought turned it into a huge challenge for firefighters.

“We had a couple years of drought prior to 07′,” said Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District Fire Chief Scott Lindgren. “It was a hot, dry, windy day when the Angora started. Once it took off, it ran all the way to the lake. If the lake wasn’t there, it probably wouldn’t have stopped. Just a very devastating fire.”

Since then, firefighters in Tahoe have been working to remove dangerous vegetation and create more fire lines.

“We’ve really ramped up and increased our fuels reduction programs and we’re building more and more fuel breaks around the Lake Tahoe basin in strategic spots to stop fires and also to protect communities and infrastructure and wildlife and the lake itself,” said Chief Lindgren.

One thing the Tahoe Basin is lacking that could help is its own fire helicopter. Firefighters are hoping to fix that with Operation Save the Tahoe Basin. It’s a fundraising initiative to help Lake Tahoe start a helicopter program. You can find more information on it here or by scanning the QR code below.

Operation Save the Tahoe Basin looks to bring much needed helicopter to Lake Tahoe
Operation Save the Tahoe Basin looks to bring much needed helicopter to Lake Tahoe(STATION)

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a cattle truck crash on Interstate 80 near USA Parkway.
28 cattle die in crash on I-80 near USA Parkway
Ty Albisu
Man wanted for allegedly shooting, killing wife at Winnemucca bar found dead
California pair charged with smuggling drugs to 5 states, including Nevada
Reannin Smith
Sparks police locate missing woman
This is the scene of a downtown Las Vegas fire on June 19, 2022.
Biggest Las Vegas fire in 25 years burns at least 10 buildings

Latest News

How UNR lives out the law in their academics.
Recognizing the impact of Title IX at The University of Nevada, Reno
INSULIN
Congress working to address burdensome insulin prices
Bluegrass & Beyond
Lake Tahoe Bluegrass and Beyond Festival
Playground safety during the summer heat
Playground equipment can get dangerously hot, expert shares safety tips