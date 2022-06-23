Advertisement

FBNN announces change to Kids Cafe summer meals

(Canva)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:06 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Children who get free summer meals from the Food Bank of Northern Nevada are now able to take meals home with them.

The Food Bank announced it has received a waiver allowing children receiving cold means to have the option to eat them at home. Previously, children who participated in the program had to eat the meal on site.

This new option is only available this summer.

There are 34 locations in Reno and Sparks serving summer meals. They are also passed out in Fernley and Schurz.

To find a location nearest you, click here.

