Driver not wearing seat belt, dies in crash near West Wendover

ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police released the name of the driver who died in a crash near West Wendover last week.

It happened Tuesday, June 14, 2022 around 4:30 a.m. on US Highway 93 Alternate about 7 miles south of West Wendover.

Investigators said a white Suzuki Grand Vitara was headed north on US-93A when the vehicle crossed over the center line into the southbound lane, then drove off the road. The driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to rotate back across the road and land on its side.

The driver, 45-year-old Gennady Sarkisov of Sandy, Utah, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The adult passenger was taken to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Neither person was wearing a seat belt, investigators said, and impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

If you witnessed the crash or have any other information that could help in the investigation, you are asked to contact Sergeant Mitchell Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111 and reference case #2206-00891.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.