Advertisement

Driver not wearing seat belt, dies in crash near West Wendover

The scene of a fatal crash on June 14, 2022 on US Highway 93 Alternate near West Wendover.
The scene of a fatal crash on June 14, 2022 on US Highway 93 Alternate near West Wendover.(Nevada Highway Patrol)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police released the name of the driver who died in a crash near West Wendover last week.

It happened Tuesday, June 14, 2022 around 4:30 a.m. on US Highway 93 Alternate about 7 miles south of West Wendover.

Investigators said a white Suzuki Grand Vitara was headed north on US-93A when the vehicle crossed over the center line into the southbound lane, then drove off the road. The driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to rotate back across the road and land on its side.

The driver, 45-year-old Gennady Sarkisov of Sandy, Utah, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The adult passenger was taken to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Neither person was wearing a seat belt, investigators said, and impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

If you witnessed the crash or have any other information that could help in the investigation, you are asked to contact Sergeant Mitchell Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111 and reference case #2206-00891.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a cattle truck crash on Interstate 80 near USA Parkway.
28 cattle die in crash on I-80 near USA Parkway
Ty Albisu
Man wanted for allegedly shooting, killing wife at Winnemucca bar found dead
California pair charged with smuggling drugs to 5 states, including Nevada
Reannin Smith
Sparks police locate missing woman
This is the scene of a downtown Las Vegas fire on June 19, 2022.
Biggest Las Vegas fire in 25 years burns at least 10 buildings

Latest News

15th Anniversary of Angora Fire
15th Anniversary of Angora Fire
June 24th marks the 15th anniversary of the Angora Fire.
Friday marks 15th anniversary of Angora Fire
How UNR lives out the law in their academics.
Recognizing the impact of Title IX at The University of Nevada, Reno
INSULIN
Congress working to address burdensome insulin prices