Wonder of Wells Treasure Walk happening June 25

By John Macaluso
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:32 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local businesses are coming together for a treasure hunt on Wells Avenue in Reno. It’s called the Wonder of Wells Treasure Walk and it’s happening on Saturday, June 25.

“Basically what you’re doing is you’re coming down and finding all the hidden treasures on Wells Avenue,” said Michelle Moore, a local business owner and member of the Wells Merchant Association. “All the businesses that you didn’t even know were here”

The treasure hunt will have you traveling all over Wells Avenue, but you’ll start at one of the newest businesses on the block: The Garden.

“We actually opened in January,” said Christina Perry, owner of The Garden. “We are so excited and it seems every week we’re doing something new. We’ve got our outside area open now. It’s wonderful. We love wells.”

Like all other treasure hunts, this one starts with a map.

“There’s 19 locations on the map, but only 18 are brick and mortar,” said Moore. “That’s where you can get your maps starting on Thursday.”

The treasure hunt includes new and old businesses.

“We’ve got everything from salons, flower shops, coffee shops, tattoo parlors,” said Perry. “It’s just unbelievable. Pet and place has been here for, 53 years I think? I mean, the history on wells is amazing.”

You do have to be 18 or older to get a map, because of some of the prizes.

“You go to all the different businesses,” said Perry. “You can get stamps or stickers and the stamps and stickers will also enter you into a raffle at the end of the day.”

There’s also plenty going on for kids too.

“If your child is dressed up as a pirate, we are having a costume contest for the kids at the end of it and we’re giving them a trophy,” said Moore.

The Wonder of Wells Treasure Walk is happening on Wells Avenue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The pirate costume contest and raffle will happen at 5:30 p.m. at The Garden.

