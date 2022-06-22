Woman attacked by bear inside Tahoe City home

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (KOLO) - An important reminder to be bear aware after a person was attacked by a bear inside their home in Tahoe City.

It happened during the day on June 16, 2022 on North Lake Tahoe Boulevard west of Lakewood Lane.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the woman who was attacked was taking the trash out and left the front door to her house open. The bear walked into the home while she was outside. When the woman came back into the home, she came face-to-face with the bear. The bear scratched her face and knocked her to the ground, the sheriff’s office said. The woman got away and called 911.

When deputies arrived, they found the bear in a tree near the home.

California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived and took the bear. The bear’s status is unknown at this time, as is the woman’s condition.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office urges you to keep your house and car doors locked at all times, even if you plan to return within minutes.

Also remember to not leave any food or wrappers, crumbs, etc. lying around in your car or in an unsecured trash can – bears have an extraordinary sense of smell and trust us – they WILL claw their way into anything to get to the food!

See below for more resources about bear safety:

https://www.parks.ca.gov

https://www.tahoebears.org/

Human-Wildlife Conflicts Program (ca.gov)

California Department of Fish and Wildlife: 916-358-2917

California State Parks: 530-525-9535

Nevada Department of Wildlife: 775-688-BEAR (2327)

