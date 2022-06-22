Washoe County begins administering COVID vaccine for kids 6 mos. to 4 years old

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District begins administering the COVID-19 vaccine for those 6 months to 4 years old Wednesday.

The health district received its first shipment of Pfizer on Monday and Moderna on Tuesday.

The FDA approved the vaccine for this age group last week, paving the way for roughly 18 million eligible children to get the shots.

“We’re excited to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 6 months of age and older,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer for Washoe County. “We would strongly encourage parents to talk with their doctors about the importance of getting their child vaccinated to provide an extra layer of protection from this disease.”

The vaccine is available at the health district’s main clinic at 1001 E. 9th Street, Building B. To schedule an appointment, call 775-328-2427. Walk-ins will be allowed if space allows but appointments are recommended.

The Health District recommends residents also reach out to pediatricians, primary care physicians and pharmacies about administering the COVID-19 vaccine for those 6 months to 4 years of age as WCHD received a limited supply.

How to get your child vaccinated

Contact your primary care physician or pediatrician to see if they are administering the COVID-19 vaccine for those 6 months-4 years of age.

Call 775-328-2427 to schedule an appointment with the Washoe County Health District at its clinic location – 1001 E. 9th St., Building B (there is no drive-through option for vaccines at this time). Appointments are limited. The Health District clinic is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Updates to www.vaccines.gov are expected to happen this week to allow searching for COVID-19 vaccines for those under 5. CVS said it will administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to those 18 months and older – More info here Walgreens will provide Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to those 3 years and older – more info here Walmart plans to provide COVID-19 vaccines to those 3 years and older – more info here

WCHD will partner with Renown Health to host a clinic to provide the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to those 6 months - 5 years of age on Saturday, June 25, 9-11:30 a.m., at the Renown Medical Group – North Los Altos location (1525 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks). Appointments required. Only the Moderna vaccine will be available. Schedule an appointment here

COVID-19 community events and appointments for just 5 years and older

Thursday, June 23, Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S Virginia St, Reno, 3:30-6 p.m. – Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S Virginia St, Reno, 3:30-6 p.m. – Appointments here

Friday, June 24, Food Truck Friday, Idlewild Park, 2055 Idlewild Dr, Reno, 4:30-6:30 p.m. – Food Truck Friday, Idlewild Park, 2055 Idlewild Dr, Reno, 4:30-6:30 p.m. – Appointments here

Saturday, June 25 , Mexican Consulate Day at Neil Road, 3925 Neil Road, Reno, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – , Mexican Consulate Day at Neil Road, 3925 Neil Road, Reno, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Appointments here

Thursday, June 30, Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S Virginia St, Reno, 3:30-6 p.m. – Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S Virginia St, Reno, 3:30-6 p.m. – Appointments here

The Washoe County Health District has COVID-19 vaccine and booster appointments for anyone 6 months or older in its clinic Monday – Friday at 1001 E. 9th St. in Reno, and nurses that can come to your home if you are homebound. Call 775-328-2427 for appointments.

