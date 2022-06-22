Two women sought in Carso City purse theft, credit card fraud

CARSON CITY Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding two women allegedly involved in theft and credit card fraud.

Twice on June 9 the women stole purses from two elderly women and then used the credit cards, the sheriff’s office said.

The victims were shopping at a grocery store and left their purses briefly unattended when the purses were stolen, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 775-887-2008, Detective Liz Granata at 775-283-7854, Sgt. Craig Lowe at 775-283-7815, Capt. Daniel Gonzales at 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

