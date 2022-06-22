Advertisement

Two women sought in Carso City purse theft, credit card fraud

The Carson City Sheriff's Office released these images of suspects in the thefts of purses from...
The Carson City Sheriff's Office released these images of suspects in the thefts of purses from two elderly women.(CCSO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:51 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding two women allegedly involved in theft and credit card fraud.

Twice on June 9 the women stole purses from two elderly women and then used the credit cards, the sheriff’s office said.

The victims were shopping at a grocery store and left their purses briefly unattended when the purses were stolen, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 775-887-2008, Detective Liz Granata at 775-283-7854, Sgt. Craig Lowe at 775-283-7815, Capt. Daniel Gonzales at 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

The Carson City Sheriff's Office released this image of suspects in the thefts of purses from...
The Carson City Sheriff's Office released this image of suspects in the thefts of purses from two elderly women.(CCSO)

Most Read

The scene of a cattle truck crash on Interstate 80 near USA Parkway.
28 cattle die in crash on I-80 near USA Parkway
Ty Albisu
Man wanted for allegedly shooting, killing wife at Winnemucca bar found dead
California pair charged with smuggling drugs to 5 states, including Nevada
Reannin Smith
Sparks police locate missing woman
Nevada Primary
AP: Sisolak, Cortez Masto and Laxalt win primaries; some initial local race results

Latest News

Mogul Grading
Washoe County Commission Approves Mogul Grading
Parking entrance at Reno Tahoe Airport
Airport Parking rates increase July 1, 2022
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Abbie missing in Truckee California since June 19, 2022
Reno couple feels helpless as dog goes missing in Truckee