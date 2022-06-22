RTC TRA: Lemon

Sponsored: The Road Ahead with RTC: Major Construction Detours Coming to Lemmon Drive

The RTC is continuing construction on phase one of the Lemmon Drive Project, including the Diverging Diamond Interchange. As part of the project, the RTC will be conducting major roadway paving operations during a marathon work weekend. The entire Lemmon Drive intersection under U.S. 395, and all on- and off-ramps at Lemmon Drive, will be closed to all traffic beginning Friday, June 24 at 10 p.m. through Monday, June 26 at 5 a.m. Traffic on U.S. 395 will not be affected by the closure.

All traffic will be detoured to the Stead Blvd. or Golden Valley exits.

Traffic that detours at Stead Boulevard can use Lear Boulevard, Military Road, Sky Vista Parkway, or Virginia Street.

Traffic that detours at Golden Valley Road can use North Hills Boulevard or Virginia Street.

Following this marathon paving weekend, there will also be one additional marathon construction work weekend when drivers can anticipate intersection closures for roadway striping. The date for this work has not yet been set, but construction crews will close half of the intersection at a time to complete this work. This work will be announced in advance.

As a reminder, temporary traffic signals have been installed at the Golden Valley interchange to help accommodate additional traffic volumes during ongoing construction operations.

Learn more at rtcwashoe.com

