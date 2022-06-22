Reward offered in Spanish Springs robbery

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects who robbed the Walgreens in Spanish Springs Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. June 20, 2022 at the store on Pyramid Highway and Eagle Canyon Drive.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects demanded money and drugs from the pharmacy, then left.

One suspect is described as a black male approximately 5′6″ tall with a slender build. He had on a black mask and was dressed in all black clothing with white tennis shoes.

The second suspect is described as a black male with brown shoulder length hair with blonde tips. The suspect is approximately 5′11″ tall with a medium build. The suspect was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. He wore a red shirt under the sweatshirt and was also wearing yellow shoes.

The suspects may be driving a silver or tan four-door hatchback SUV.

If you know anything about this robbery, you are asked to call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or you can remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case number 22-3084.

