Reno Rodeo an ever-growing family affair for Elko’s Eldridge

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Growing up in Elko, Dakota Eldridge’s favorite time of the year was always during the Reno Rodeo.

“Just a great memory as a kid watching what our future would look like if we someday were here,” said Eldridge. “Now I’m here living the dream.”

The 2012 PRCA Rookie of the Year and an eight-time qualifier to the National Finals Rodeo, Eldridge has reached the pinnacle of pro rodeo in more than one event while proving to be an all-time great steer wrestler. In 2017, he claimed both the individual event and all-around titles at the Reno Rodeo.

“Being from Nevada, there’s that much more pressure,” said Eldridge. “It’s just a feeling I’ll never forget.”

Since that triumph at his home state rodeo, Eldridge has married his wife, Quincy, and in 2020 and 2022, the duo welcomed daughters Sally Lou and Ruby Rosita, respectively.

“I’m so blessed to have a great wife that puts up with my hectic schedule,” said Eldridge. “Controlled chaos I’d call it.”

Eldridge says building a family of his own has shifted his perspective in the arena, allowing him to lessen the pressure of winning.

“All I have to do is see that little smile,” said Eldridge. “It’s crazy.”

“We’re just so fortunate to be here.”

Hear from Dakota and his dad, Mark, in the video above. You can follow also keep up with Dakota on Facebook and Instagram.

