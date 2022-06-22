Reno couple feels helpless as dog goes missing in Truckee California

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno couple on vacation is asking for residents in Truckee to keep an eye out for their dog Abbie.

The couple went on their first vacation in June post-pandemic to Costa Rica. They say they left their 10-year-old mini schnauzer Abbie with a dog sitter.

The dog sitter went up to Truckee with the dog to visit friends. Abbie got out through the front door of the home.

“I think I feel as bad for her as I do for us, as I know she is beside herself,” says Ashley Turney, Abbie’s owner.

Abbie is microchipped. But does not have a collar.

“I felt sick to my stomach instantly. We don’t have any kids. So dogs become your fur babies. And the idea that she had gotten out, she is in an unfamiliar area it just added extra concern for us. We don’t know many people up there,” says Turney.

Family and friends have been up in Truckee looking for the dog since Abbie’s appearance Sunday night.

The couple is cutting their vacation short, and after several arrangements, they will land in Reno on Friday.

At which point they say, they will head up to Truckee to join in on the search.

BringAbbieHome@gmail.com

https://www.truckeepolice.com/animal-services

530-582-7830

Humane Society of Truckee Tahoe

https://hstt.org/

(530) 587-5948

