Advertisement

Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada

Volunteers with Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada, Starbucks, and the City of Reno worked...
Volunteers with Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada, Starbucks, and the City of Reno worked together to beautify a home at 1450 Manhattan Street in Reno.(KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:11 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re shining a spotlight on a program designed to help homeowners improve their homes.

It’s called Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada.

Volunteers with this organization, Starbucks, and the City of Reno worked together to beautify a home at 1450 Manhattan Street in Reno.

They focused on beautifying the home.

The work included trimming trees, building stairs under the back door and cutting down an old pine tree.

”I don’t know what all to say. They have just been so wonderful. It’s wonderful a blessing is what it is. It’s a great big blessing,” said homeowner Virginia McClure as she graciously accepted the help.

Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada provides free home repair services to income-qualified homeowners in northern Nevada.

There are 10 counties served by Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada.

Funds from the program will help Reno homeowners repair a minimum of 22 homes for households at or below 80 percent of area median income.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a cattle truck crash on Interstate 80 near USA Parkway.
28 cattle die in crash on I-80 near USA Parkway
Nevada Primary
AP: Sisolak, Cortez Masto and Laxalt win primaries; some initial local race results
Ty Albisu
Man wanted for allegedly shooting, killing wife at Winnemucca bar found dead
California pair charged with smuggling drugs to 5 states, including Nevada
Reannin Smith
Sparks police locate missing woman

Latest News

Zephyr Cove Marina is ready to host your summer outing.
Grab your bathing suit and hit the water at Zephyr Cove
DRI working with community to collect snow algae samples
A chance for locals this summer to view Lake Tahoe in a new way.
Tahoe Paddle Sports providing a fun getaway for locals
Witnesses recall terrifying moments outside GNF on Sunday when shots were fired.
Witnesses recall terrifying moments shots were fired outside Greater Nevada Field