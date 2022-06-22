RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re shining a spotlight on a program designed to help homeowners improve their homes.

It’s called Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada.

Volunteers with this organization, Starbucks, and the City of Reno worked together to beautify a home at 1450 Manhattan Street in Reno.

They focused on beautifying the home.

The work included trimming trees, building stairs under the back door and cutting down an old pine tree.

”I don’t know what all to say. They have just been so wonderful. It’s wonderful a blessing is what it is. It’s a great big blessing,” said homeowner Virginia McClure as she graciously accepted the help.

Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada provides free home repair services to income-qualified homeowners in northern Nevada.

There are 10 counties served by Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada.

Funds from the program will help Reno homeowners repair a minimum of 22 homes for households at or below 80 percent of area median income.

