Martin Ties Aces Strikeout Record in Reno’s 4-2 Loss to Salt Lake

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Starter Corbin Martin matched a Reno Aces (35-32) franchise record with 13 strikeouts, and the pitching staff collected a season-high 16 punchouts in a 4-2 defeat to the Salt Lake Bees (32-35) Tuesday evening at Smith’s Ballpark.

Despite the franchise-tying effort, Martin (4-3) received the loss as the 26-year-old surrendered two earned runs on five hits and one walk with his 13 strikeouts in 5.2 innings on the mound.

The last Aces pitcher to collect 13 strikeouts was Tyler Skaggs on June 29, 2013, at Sacramento.

The Aces’ offense was first sparked by a pair of long balls. First, Stone Garrett, who slugged his 18th, tied him for the lead in Pacific Coast League in the sixth inning. Camden Duzenack added a solo home run in the seventh inning for his seventh of the season.

Duzenack led the team with a three-hit night. Jake McCarthy and Garrett also added multi-hit performances.

Aces Notables:

Corbin Martin (L, 4-3), 5.2 IP, 2 R/2 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, Aces franchise-tying 13 K’s

Camden Duzenack: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI.

Stone Garrett: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R

Jake McCarthy: 2-for-4, 1 SB.

The Reno Aces continue its visit to Utah for a six-game road trip to square off against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, through Sunday, June 26th. The Aces return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, June 28th, for a three-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

